Shep Smith Mocks White House For Policy Statements Made Anonymously

During a private White House luncheon with television news anchors Tuesday before his speech, reports came out that said Trump was open to a compromise on immigration that included a path to legalization.

This was a big departure for the Trump administration which ran on an ultra-nationalistic platform, featuring mass deportations and building massive walls along our borders.

FNS Sunday host Chris Wallace talked about the lunch meeting with Fox News' Shep Smith Tuesday afternoon and it broke into a lesson in hypocrisy.

Shep Smith replied to this news and said, "This isn't just an olive branch. This is a break from everything we've heard throughout."

When Smith asked if millions of people could breath easier, Wallace couldn't give him a firm answer and said, "Senior administration officials gave the implication..." .

Smith cut in, "So they're giving us anonymous sources after they railed on us for using anonymous sources. THAT is hilarious."

Wallace smiled, "Don't shoot the messenger."

Shepard said, "I'm not. I'm just making a point. Those anonymous ones are awesome. Don’t use anonymous sources except for the ones we send out to you anonymously. Those anonymous ones are awesome.”

Wallace replied, "Well, there you go."

What frauds.

Who was that anonymous source? Donald Trump.