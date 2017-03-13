Shep Smith Rips Trump, Conway For Stupid Conspiracies And Microwave Surveillance

Shepard Smith opened his show by highlighting that today was the deadline the House Intelligence Committee gave Trump to turn over any evidence he has of President Obama wiretapping Trump Tower.

(Breaking: The Justice Department has asked for more time to submit some wiretapping evidence to the House panel.)

Smith told his Fox News audience that somebody must have slipped some "alt-right" material into Trump's news reports and he just "tweeted it out — accused the former president of felonious activity, accused him of a crime with zero evidence."

He brought up Sen. Jon McCain's efforts to get Trump to either his reveal or retract his claims.

Leaving no stone unturned in this embarrassing saga, Smith next focused his ire on Kellyanne Conway, who made a fool of herself yet again by proclaiming micro waves can spy on you.

Smith played a clip from an interview with the Bergen Record, where she describes all the ways "to surveil each other" including how microwaves can turn into cameras.

When the clip ended Smith said, "So she expanded it. The question is not just about wiretapping, but about all these other things. The camera in your TV is watching, whether the microphone in your phone is listening."

"Was she suggesting that about Trump Tower? And then microwaves that turned into cameras, 'a fact of modern life?'"

Shep continued, " Microwaves don't turn into cameras. Fox News can now confirm microwaves heat food, cameras take pictures. microphones don't have cameras - microphones cannot turn into cameras. Fox News now confirms."

Shep introduced John Roberts and said, "That camera microwave will get you every time."

John Roberts replied, "I can confirm, Shep, having been in Trump Tower, there are at least a couple microwaves that I have seen down there in the basement where the deli is."

Later in the segment Shep said he doesn't quote her much anymore because of her history.

Kellyanne Conway has become a laughing stock even on some Fox News programming.

When John Roberts takes a shot at you, things are bad.