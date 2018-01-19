Shep Smith Rips GOP For Shutdown While Controlling White House, Congress

Fox News' Shep Smith called out Trump and his party for the possibility of a government shutdown with them in complete charge of everything.

As Republicans try to lay the blame on Democrats over DACA, they still have enough member votes to keep the government open, if they stayed united. But they can't round up 45 Senators, much less 60.

Smith said, "With one party in charge of everything, a government shutdown will not happen, right?”

“I mean, never in the history, of at least modern history, of the country has there been a government shutdown when a single party is in charge of Washington,” he said

"Hook-line-and sinker. House, Senate, White House - one party in charge, that's it. Republicans have it all."

"Yet the possibility of a government shutdown has escalated."

Shep then went into some detail of what is transpiring in Congress right now.

It's good that Fox News keeps him on so he can deal out some truth to viewers. But do they listen?