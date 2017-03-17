Paul Ryan Dreamed About Cutting Medicaid At His College Keg Parties!

Oh, how conservatives hate the poors.

And nothing exemplifies that than this bit of conversation between Speaker Paul Ryan and Rich Lowry.

The two were discussing their pet project, "The Federal Debt," waxing poetic about who the drivers of debt really are.

Lowry said, "Entitlements, and entitlements growing out of control, is driving the country into a ditch on the debt."

He complained that Trump doesn't want to touch them.

Ryan said, "Healthcare entitlements are the "big, big, big drivers of our debt. Obamacare, Medicaid and Medicare."

And then Ryan explained, "So Medicaid, sending it back to the states, capping its growth rate. We’ve been dreaming of this since I’ve been around — since you and I were drinking at a keg. . . . I’ve been thinking about this stuff for a long time. We’re on the cusp of doing something we’ve long believed in.”

College students usually think about their grades and either boys and girls, but not these two.

Were they smoking doobies and figuring out ways to torture the poor?

And don't forget, as he surely has: Ryan's college days were funded by his Social Security survivors benefits since his father had passed away.

Think Progress writes:

Speaker Ryan’s health bill, if enacted, would lead to 24 million fewer people having health insurance by 2026, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Of those 24 million, 14 million would lose health coverage because of the changes Ryan wants to make to the Medicaid program. An estimated 17,000 will die who otherwise would have lived in the first year Ryan’s health bill is in effect, should it become law. By 2026, that number will grow to 29,000 deaths in just one year alone.

Cowabunga, dudes!