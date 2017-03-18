Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Fully embracing my liberal multi-cultural elitism, I have friends and family all over the globe. I have traveled to see them and had them visit me. From the Netherlands, from Vietnam, from Denmark, from Iran, from Egypt, from Brazil, from Peru. And to a one, the one thing my friends all over have been amazed by is how poor our news media is. And there is no bright, glaring example of this than the German press asking questions of Trump. Questions that our media doesn't do. Tough, uncomfortable but perfectly fair questions.

Imagine, if you will, the kind of questions a German journalist would ask of this lot. Not laugh at being lied to. Not pretend that accusing a former president of a major crime is normal. Not fixate at taunting tweets at celebrities, but at actual policies and how they impact the country.

I'd like to think that the press corps got a bit of a shock at journalists actually practicing journalism, but that would require self-reflection and higher cognitive functioning that I think we can expect of Chuck Todd and George Stephanopoulos.

ABC's "This Week" -Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Reps. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and Will Hurd, R-Texas. Christopher Ruddy, Newsmax CEO and Trump confidant. Panel: Republican strategist Sara Fagen, Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, Roland Martin of TV One’s “News One Now” and Terry Moran of ABC. CBS' "Face the Nation" - White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Anthony Salvantos, CBS News elections director. Panel: Kim Strassel of The Wall Street Journal, Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic, and Ruth Marcus and Ed O’Keefe of The Washington Post. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Mulvaney; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House intelligence committee. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Panel: Robert Costa of The Washington Post; Katty Kay of BBC “World News America”; Joy Reid of MSNBC’s “AM Joy”; and syndicated columnist George Will. "Fox News Sunday" - House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the House intelligence committee. Jennifer Korn, special assistant to the president and deputy director for the White House office of public liaison. Panel: Karl Rove, former Bush White House adviser; Neera Tanden of the Center for American Progress; Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy; and Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "State of the Union" - Price; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. Panel: CNN commentators Bakari Sellers and Jen Psaki; Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; and former Sen. Jim DeMint. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" -- Amal Clooney, human rights barrister; Nadia Murad, Yazidi human rights campaigner; Antony Blinken, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State; Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations; and Ernest Moniz, former U.S. Secretary of Energy. CNN's "Reliable Sources" -- Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS; Bret Stephens of The Wall Street Journal; Lydia Polgreen, editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post; Ken Kurson, editor-in-chief of The New York Observer; David Folkenflik of NPR; and Chris Arnade, contributor to The Guardian.

So what's catching your eye this morning?