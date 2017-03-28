That's Not How This Works. That's Not How Any Of This Works.

When trying to get a bill passed in Congress, there are several things that work – reasoning, logic, research, even horse trading. Those things all work.

This is not how it works.

The Washington Post detailed the House GOP’s fight over the ObamaCare repeal and replacement plan this week, rounding up the dramatic details of leadership’s fight to win support for the measure. At one point, the paper said, House Speaker Paul Ryan (Wis.) got down on one knee to plead with Rep. Don Young of Alaska – the longest-serving Republican in Congress — to support the bill. (He was unsuccessful.)

Oh Paul. Oh dear. That’s an image I cannot get out of my mind. Oh dear. I know that taking away health insurance from 24 million American meant a lot to you, but on your knee?

Besides, Paul, I think Young meant something else when he wanted you on your knees. And, come to think of it, that might have worked.

That video at the top is how this bill passing thing works.

Originally published at JuanitaJean.com