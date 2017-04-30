Carl Bernstein Shuts Down Trump Aide: 'He Has Lied Like No Other President'

If there is any job segment that Trump has excelled in bringing about, it is in the wingnut welfare of hiring former Trump aides to CNN as commentators to muddy and pollute the national dialog.

Take, for example, Jason Miller. Miller was hired as a communications director for Trump, but had to step down during the transition because it turns out, like so many Republican men, he couldn't keep it in his pants.

That meant that Miller was available to provide that all-so-important perspective that the media deserves to be called "fake news" when they report so negatively on the president, irrespective of whether the reporting is factual.

But veteran journalist Carl Bernstein wasn't having it. As Miller played into the trope that the media was out of touch elitists who sneer at Trump and want him to do poorly, Bernstein jumped on him quickly.

" I wish this president well. He is the duly elected president of the United States and he deserves the respect as the duly elected president of the United States. That doesn't mean he deserves not to be called on a lie. He has lied as no president of the United States in my lifetime has day in and day out." Bernstein leaned in towards Miller. "It is our job to look as I said in that address to the correspondents last night, follow the money, yes, but follow the lies as well."

Nixon's popularity was higher than Trump's before The Washington Post started publishing Woodward and Bernstein's reports. Bernstein is clearly giving a shot across the bow.

Your mileage may vary, but I think when one of the Watergate reporters, responsible for taking down another corrupt administration, warns you that no other administration has ever lied this much and they are following the lies, the pertinent point is to LISTEN.