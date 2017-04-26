C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Talking Heads

Film director Jonathan Demme passed away this morning at the age of 73.

His filmography is quite wide and eclectic and he is probably best known for winning the Academy Award for his work on Silence Of The Lambs. To many though, he will always be lauded for what quite a few people consider the best concert film of all time: Stop Making Sense with the unforgettable band Talking Heads.

What are you listening to tonight?