C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Talking Heads

You ever live in a place so long that a home merely becomes a house?

I've been in living in the same place for over twenty years. It's now too big of a house. It also needs too much work that I really don't want to do and (due to the cost of everything going up save for wages 'round here) can't really afford to do. It's a dwelling has a lot of memories. Many great, some bittersweet and a few sad ones too.

My life has changed a lot over the past few years but my surroundings have remained the same. It's not a place that inspires or interests me much anymore. It's definitely not the town I want to continue to grow older and eventually die in. That's for sure.

My better and half and I are starting to check into some landscapes and cities to relocate to. We're taking our first trip to a place for relocation recon (we won't call it a vacation though we will be doing some touristy stuff) in a couple of weeks. By next year around this time, we hope to be in somewhere much different, ending another chapter and starting a brand new one.

I find myself humming tonight's song every once in while again. Much more often than I have in the past. I'll know the place when I find but my head and my heart both know it is not my hometown.

What are you listening to tonight?