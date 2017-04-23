Debbie Schlussel Accuses Sean Hannity Of Sexual Harassment

By Karoli Kuns
The dominoes at Fox News just keep falling. And falling.

Today's domino is Sean Hannity, who was accused by none other than Debbie Schlussel of sexual harassment.

Schlussel tells Oklahoma's Pat Campbell Show that Hannity invited her back to his hotel room during a joint appearance in Detroit.

According to Schlussel, after she refused his advances, she was not invited back onto his show.

These are allegations, mind you. But it is interesting that Schlussel, one of the hardest-core right-wing Islamophobes ever to appear on the air, is making them. From an ideological standpoint, there is probably no better fit with Hannity's on-air persona than Debbie Schlussel.

Yet it does appear that she has not been on Hannity's show in quite awhile, despite the benefit he might derive from having her rabid strain of Islamophobia on the show.

Hannity is a bully inside and out, which lends credibility to her account as well.

So who knows, maybe there's something to it?


