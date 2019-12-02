Sean Hannity Suggests A Return To Fox News For Bill O'Reilly

Why is Sean Hannity trying to get Bill O'Reilly back on Fox? Is it because O'Reilly scored an interview with Donald Trump, and Sean figures his pillow talk buddy would be pleased that a "friend of his" is a "friend of ours"?

Of COURSE it is.

Via Media Matters, Sean had Bill on his radio show to suggest a return to Fox for Uncle Bill:

BILL O'REILLY: The other thing I did in the interview was I made it a little personal. I said you know, you -- you're taking more attack and vitriol than any other president with the exception of Abraham Lincoln. And I said I've seen you show emotion to me when I had never seen that before in 30 years. His answer to that is really interesting because I do believe it's taken its toll on President Trump. But if you read The United States of Trump, this statement that I wrote in that book remains true. I have never seen a human being able to absorb more punishment than Donald Trump. SEAN HANNITY (HOST): So true, it's unbelievable. O'REILLY: I mean, you and I, we can identify because we've been attacked for more than 20 years, each of us has. HANNITY: Twenty-four to be exact. By the way, I keep offering you, go back on Fox, and -- O'REILLY: Yeah, and why do I want to do that? HANNITY: No, no, you can -- O'REILLY: So I can have security guards go with me everywhere, like I used to? HANNITY: No, so that you take the number one slot. I can tell you it's easier being number two because we'll end the -- O'REILLY: Yeah -- HANNITY: We'll end the year again number one in all of cable, and with that comes all the crap associated with it. O'REILLY: You bet, and -- but your listeners should understand there is a price to pay for being a traditional conservative American in this country.

Three survivors of Roger Ailes's network called out Sean Hannity trying to rehabilitate Bill O'Reilly, noting that in exchange for their settlement with the network, the WOMEN had to sign a "no-rehire" provision, but O'Reilly apparently did not.

Sean, Bill, and Donald? We know exactly why you are pretending this is not about your behavior towards women. It will not work.