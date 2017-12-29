Our Top Ten Video Countdown For 2017 - #7 - Bill O'Reilly Out At Fox News

Posted last April on the day Bill O'Reilly was fired at Fox News. Karoli wrote about how Roger Ailes made excuses for O'Reilly:

"He said there's nothing we can do, it's Bill, he's a jerk, nobody likes him," Powers said. "And then Roger said you know, 'Bill likes to put up dirty pictures and ask pretty girls to talk about them.'"

Ugh. Putting emphasis on the reason O'Reilly got away with what he did, Ailes continued, "What am I going to do? I don't like him, but he makes so much money there's nothing I can do."

The Almighty Dollar. Of course.

This man was completely disrespectful of the women he was talking to on the air, but he made too much money for Fox News to discipline him?

As Powers observed, "It just spoke volumes that I had to completely handle it on my own, that there was nobody that was willing to say anything to him, just to basically say you can't treat one of our political analysts this way."

Because the Almighty Dollar meant more, and the culture was toxic. Powers did handle it on her own. She refused to appear on his show again for three years. At some point, she decided to go back on it, but on her terms.

Tonight, when you see conservatives cry to #BoycottFoxNews because they miss their bullying, sexual harassing, pig of an anchor, just remember they're the mirror of the man they admire.