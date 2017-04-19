Democrats, Don't Have A Bombgasm

Donald Trump has found out that he can do something that won’t get universally panned, and is using it to distract people from the all the other horrible things he is doing. Bombing the hell out of everything: it’s a perfect twofer for him.

Too many Democrats are playing into his hands, with their unquestioning support of his launching of bombs without a single long term plan in place. Not to mention his lack of consultation with Congress.

Democrats whose knees jerk in approval whenever Trump drops a bomb need to remember what happened to Democrats who went along with George Bush on the Iraq War in 2002: when the war went badly and weapons of mass destruction were never discovered, history did not treat them well.

