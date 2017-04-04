Fox Contributor Julie Roginsky Sues Fox, Ailes For Sexual Harassment

Yes, another sexual harassment lawsuit has been filed. This one is by Democratic contributor Julie Roginsky against Fox News, Roger Ailes and current co-president Bill Shine.

According to NPR's David Folkenflik, Ailes dangled a job as permanent host of The Five which evaporated after she rejected his advances:

The suit says Ailes encouraged Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky to date older, married men, repeatedly praised her looks and sought to get her to join him for drinks, even in his office, away from prying eyes that could get them "into so much trouble." Roginsky spurned the advances, according to the lawsuit, and as a result never received the promotion to become host of the popular early evening program The Five. Roginsky's depiction of life at Fox News even after Ailes' ouster last summer at the height of a sexual harassment scandal suggests a far cry from the changed corporate culture promised by the Murdoch family, which controls 21st Century Fox. Patriarch Rupert Murdoch has led Fox News since Ailes was felled by fallout from the lawsuit by former host Gretchen Carlson that triggered the scandal.

On Saturday, Gabriel Sherman tweeted that "more harassment/discrimination lawsuits" would be filed this week. Note that he used the plural.

Also this Monday, O'Reilly accuser Wendy Walsh had a press conference scheduled for 10 AM PT.

Stay tuned!

