Mike's Blog Round-Up
Ghost PlaneCredit: M. Bouffant
By M. BouffantApril 26, 2024

The Just Waiting For Another Kent State Shooting Edition

A.L. Katz makes some interesting claims. What is w/ Melania Trump?

Dispatches From A Collapsing State has another long one, against the neo-liberal order. Good luck w/ that, optimist.

Public Notice also goes on at length about Don Snorleone.

And someone not in love w/ the sound of his own typing, the mercifully short Politicalprof.

By M. Bouffant. If you think you've typed something swell at your blog, let us know at: mbru@crooksandliars.com.

Discussion

