Fox's Jon Scott Tells Muslims Not To 'Burn People Alive' If They Don't Want To Be Viewed Negatively

The snowflakes over on Fox "news" want us to believe Hollywood is trying to keep the white man down. Homeland actor Mandy Patinkin made an appearance on MSNBC's MTP Daily earlier this week to discuss the Syrian refugee crisis and the recent move by his series to portray the Muslim community in a more sympathetic light. Apparently, the outrageousness of this statement has all of the right wing blogs, and the haters over at Fox Nation and Newsbusters, up in arms:

We have tried to be part of the cure, not part of the problem. A different story line where we're helping these people and a story line that shows in this case, in this year, in this season and -- that maybe it's the -- and it is white men in the government and the military establishment that are the bad guys, not the Muslim community.

Which of course carried over to Trump's favorite show, with the Crotch Couch crew weighing in with this:

PETE HEGSETH (CO-HOST): So what you want to think is that maybe that Homeland wants to develop a plot and they’ve got seasons and different things. What is discouraging to hear is that there's a political agenda behind that plot. It's like we are going to make sure that we are politically correct. We're going to make sure that we portray the white man as racist and the military as wrong. I’m fine -- plot lines are plot lines and Hollywood is Hollywood, but when they try to ram political agendas down our throats and then they admit it with Chuck Todd, that's a whole another thing. ABBY HUNTSMAN (CO-HOST): There isn't a show that I watch today that doesn't have a political agenda, to be totally honest. JON SCOTT (CO-HOST): They're going to run the Boston Marathon tomorrow, right? Do we remember who the bombers of the Boston Marathon were? I mean -- just an aside to the Muslim community, if you don't want to be portrayed in a negative light, maybe don't burn people alive and set off bombs and things like that.

HEGSETH: Yeah, and point out the radicalism, and say that's not me. Which is something a lot of people have talked about, but you don't have to do it by being politically correct and saying "Oh, it's the white guys that are wrong too."

Think we'll ever hear them making that same generalization about a white domestic Christian terrorist? I'm not holding my breath.