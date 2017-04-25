Greg Gutfeld Puts Out A Call For Anti-Choice Violence: 'They Should Start A War'

Responding to pro-choice comments made by the DNC's Tom Perez, Fox News' Greg Gutfeld put out a call to arms for all anti-choice conservatives to stand up for their values saying, "you should be able to start a war if you believe in this that strongly."

I've heard some pretty inflammatory rhetoric coming from the mouths of forced birth zealots, but I haven't heard a call to violence quite so strongly.

Co-host of The Five, Gutfeld fancies himself a conservative comedic pundit, but his brand of humor is witless at best since he has no idea what the basic structure of a joke is.

Even if he had someone write humorous takes for him, he has no idea how to instill them in his wingnut ideology.

But what he said on Monday night crossed the line of punditry and was inciting the kind of violence that leaves people dead and massive property destruction in its wake.

By the way, what's so ridiculous about this entire segment is that there isn't a person that could run as a Republican, conservative, Tea Party or whatever if they identified as pro-choice.

Jesse Waters, the O'Reilly sycophant who has replaced Eric Bolling asked Greg, "How much damage do you think is done by these comments?"

Gutfeld started off by saying how lucky pro-choicers are to even be born. Cue the laugh track.

He continued, "I have a problem with saying you’re pro-life but you respect the other side. Because that’s a PLC -- I’m a PLC, I’m a pro-life coward, which means I believe, and it’s untethered to religion, that it is killing a baby. But I’m not going to do anything about it because I realize there’s nothing I can do about it."

He must have spent all night coming up with his PLC designation.

We don't live in a theocracy and if you have strong religious beliefs that doesn't give you the right to demand or take violent action to those who have a differing view. That's what America was founded on, you jackass. .

He sounded exactly like the kind of religious extremists that want to kill us.

Like ISIS, for instance.

Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to help him out, "Well, you talk about it - You educate."

Gutfeld replied, "Yeah, but think about it. If in the 1850s there was a talk show called the Ye Olde Five Shoppe and we're sitting there and we’re going like, 'I'm against slavery, but you know, I think it's immoral, it's wrong, but there's nothing I can do about it.'"

"If you are pro-life and you believe it is murder, you should be willing to fight for it," he continued. "That’s the hypocrisy behind this whole idea is that you should be able to start a war if you believe in this that strongly, but we aren't. We aren't because we are “PLCs.” I'm a “PLC.” I'm a pro-life coward. It's what I am."

So he's saying that if pro-lifers aren't willing to throw Molotov cocktails into Planned Parenthood offices, they are cowards.

This is diseased thinking. Diseased, violent, dangerous thinking.