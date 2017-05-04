Krauthammer Says Susan Rice Accusers Are 'Talking Out Of Their Hats'

Fox News' Charles Krauthammer told Special Report that there is not enough information out there to form a credible conclusion on her and her accusers are "talking through their hats" at this point.

Guest host James Rosen outlined some of Rice's past actions which have angered conservatives throughout the Obama years and then asked the All Star panel if Susan Rice was "being unfairly maligned in the current scenario?"

Krauthammer replied, "The fact is we don't know a damned thing and we're talking out of our hats about Susan Rice."

They could have stopped right there, ended the segment and they would have been exactly right.

We do know that the Trump administration colluded with Chairman Nunes to change the narrative during the House Intelligence Committee's investigations into Russia's activities and what role Trump officials were involved, if any.

We also know, at this point, the House Committee has lost its credibility.

And we know that the White House lied about not being involved in giving Nunes the intelligence he said he has.

Charles continued, "We have one or two scraps of evidence" but have no idea what that means.

Rosen said, "So You believe she's being unfairly maligned?"

He replied, "I'm saying that as of now, in the absence of evidence, all we can say is we don't know and we need to ask her questions. I think jumping to conclusions is wrong, it's an attack on Susan Rice..."

Charles thought she should be asked to testify and if she refuses then it would give the appearance of wrongdoings.

What are the odds that Susan Rice is interviewed before anyone else for the House Committee? If they actually resume their job, that is.