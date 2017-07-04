Lindsey Graham And John McCain Would Like You To Rally Around Trump, Please

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
40 min ago by Frances Langum
up

I feel certain everyone at C&L feels nothing but pain for Syrian civilians. And these tweets say a lot about how we all feel about Donald Trump:

And you think John "I like people who weren't captured" McCain and Lindsey "let me give out his personal cell phone number" Graham would know better than to kowtow to Donald "Commander in Chief" Trump.

But no.

And Scott Gilman remembers the very different tune these two sang in 2013:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV