Lindsey Graham And John McCain Would Like You To Rally Around Trump, Please

I feel certain everyone at C&L feels nothing but pain for Syrian civilians. And these tweets say a lot about how we all feel about Donald Trump:

The situation in Syria is incredibly complex, but if anyone can unravel it it’s a reality TV host who lost money running a casino. — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) April 6, 2017

@WestWingReport Sorry. The illegitimate president did this for show and to distract. He gets no rally. — Angela Ross (@AngelaRoss1) April 7, 2017

On Syria



1. Don't trust Trump

2. There is no #2, see 1 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 7, 2017

And you think John "I like people who weren't captured" McCain and Lindsey "let me give out his personal cell phone number" Graham would know better than to kowtow to Donald "Commander in Chief" Trump.

But no.

Sens. McCain and Graham, in joint statement, urge Americans to rally around President in wake of U.S. attack on Syria — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) April 7, 2017

And Scott Gilman remembers the very different tune these two sang in 2013: