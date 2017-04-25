News That Will Drive You To Drink

By Tengrain
Wayne Allyn Root, the self-proclaimed most important Wingnut in Nevada, uses his special Wingnut Decoder Ring and analytical skills to unskew those FAKE libtard polls and to tell us that Hair Führer actually is the most popular preznint in modern history!

Take THAT, Nate Silver!

Howz that, you ask? Let’s listen (it comes around the 1:00 mark):

Got that? He’s popular with the people he is popular with, and what more do you need? QED, bitchez!

Crossposted at Mock Paper Scissors


We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
