News That Will Drive You To Drink

Wayne Allyn Root, the self-proclaimed most important Wingnut in Nevada, uses his special Wingnut Decoder Ring and analytical skills to unskew those FAKE libtard polls and to tell us that Hair Führer actually is the most popular preznint in modern history!

Take THAT, Nate Silver!

Howz that, you ask? Let’s listen (it comes around the 1:00 mark):

Got that? He’s popular with the people he is popular with, and what more do you need? QED, bitchez!

Crossposted at Mock Paper Scissors