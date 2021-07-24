Kavanaugh News Will Drive You To Drink Like A SCOTUS Judge

Well, it looks as bad as we thought at the time:

AFTER NEW DETAILS ON KAVANAUGH INVESTIGATION SURFACE, SENATORS CALL ON FBI FOR ANSWERS ON HANDLING OF ‘TIP LINE’ 4,500 tips to FBI went uninvestigated following supplemental investigation, newly released FBI letter shows

Thank you for the FBI’s June 30, 2021 response to our August 1, 2019 letter regarding the supplemental background investigation of then-Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh. Your letter confirms that the FBI’s tip line was a departure from past practice and that the FBI was politically constrained by the Trump White House. It also belies the former president’s insistence that his administration did not limit the Bureau’s investigation of Justice Kavanaugh, and his claim that he “want[ed] the FBI to interview whoever [sic] they deem appropriate, at their discretion.”

All those reports from concerned witnesses who could corroborate Dr. Blasey Ford’s testimony were not investigated; or the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by at least four women (and what a piker, Lord Damp Nut has been accused by more than two dozen women). The FBI forwarded only 10 tips to the White House, so math: 10/4500 = rigged.

And we still do not know who paid the debts of the Virgin Mayor of Keg City and/or his country club dues. Or his bar tab, but I’m just guessing about that. (Not really.) Or if he really had never blacked-out from drinking. “No,” is the official answer.

I don’t know if this automatically means that he lied during his confirmation hearing, but it was definitely rigged from the start, the FBI did the rigging at the order of Prznint Stupid. There’s multiple undermining of the rule of law, and failures all the way down, and the end result is we have a justice on the Supreme Court who probably should not have been confirmed. I do not know how to rectify this, but I know that the only way to remove a Justice is impeachment (as has been done several times in US History, as recently as during the Nixon years).

