NH GOP Lawmaker Outed As Founder Of Pro-Rape Reddit Group

If you're a New Hampshire state representative and the son of a preacher man, what should you do in your spare time? Create a pro-rape Reddit group, of course!

The Daily Beast reports that Robert Fisher, 31-year old state representative and preacher's kid, is the founder of The Red Pill, an online community with more than 200,000 members.

The Red Pill is one of several men's rights groups online, boasting a “discussion of sexual strategy in a culture increasingly lacking a positive identity for men.”

The Daily Beast investigation was pretty straightforward.

A post by Pk_atheist in the early days of the forum advertises the author’s blog, Dating American, a blog that immediately precipitated the establishment of The Red Pill in 2012 and which was “dedicated to the woes of dating in the American culture.” On the “about the author” section of Dating American, the author, who calls himself “Desmond,” promotes two other blogs he’s “authored”: Existential Vortex and Explain God. Performing a search of the unique URL for Existential Vortex led to a comment on an ex-Christian message board again advertising the blog, existentialvortex.blogspot.com. This post, written under the alias “Interested,” provided the keystone that connected Pk_atheist and Robert Fisher. First, the post revealed the user was the author of Existential Vortex (and thus, Dating American). Second, in the user’s bio, he stated his band—The Five Nines—had a new album out. Robert Fisher is the sole member of his band, The Five Nines.

He apparently wasn't too bright about covering his tracks.

Though he once cautioned another user to “invest in a decent throwaway” account, Fisher apparently failed to heed his own advice. Fisher’s many onlineidentities spin a large but weak web. Following its thread leads to one identity after another, dating back to high school, when Fisher, a programmer, created a message board used by his friends as a social platform. The website’s name, “Fredrickville,” appears over and over, and provides more links between him and The Red Pill—Fisher’s personal email account uses the name, the same email addresss used to register The Red Pill’s backup landing page, should it ever get taken down. In addition, Fisher’s customized Facebook URL, revealed in a comment on Fredrickville.com, uses the name Facebook.com/Fredrickville. That personalized link formerly led to Fisher’s personal Facebook page, which has recently been made private. Fisher’s customized URL for his band’s SoundCloud also uses the name.

Shortly after Fisher was contacted for comment by The Daily Beast, his Reddit accounts were deleted and other social media accounts locked down.

As for The Red Pill, here are some examples of Fisher's responses in the group, via PoliticalDig:

Fisher wrote, under the username FredFredrickson, “I’m going to say it—Rape isn’t an absolute bad, because the rapist I think probably likes it a lot. I think he’d say it’s quite good, really.” Fisher was asked if he thought it was creepy for a 40-year-old man check-out a 15-year-old’s breast. He responded by saying: “In my opinion, no. It’s evolutionarily advantageous and perfectly natural.” The Republican Congressman has also said that women have “sub-par intelligence,” that their personalities are “lackluster and boring, serving little purpose in day to day life.,” and that “It is literally the [female] body that makes enduring these things worth it.”

Fisher is a real "family values" kind of guy, too. On his campaign website, he writes, "Family is the cornerstone of New Hampshire. I believe strengthening the family is the key to strengthening New Hampshire’s economy."

Huh. I guess feeling up 15-year olds is part of that whole economic strength thing. Or raping women.

Let's not pretend this is just one Republican doing things like this. The men's rights movement powered a lot of Trump support in 2016 and it was groups like this that spread the word. This is emblematic of how so-called "family values" Republicans feel about women. They are mere property of the men, to be used for and at their pleasure.