Rep. Steve King (R-KKK) Introduces Bill To Ban All Immigrants

If you are even remotely aware of who Representative Steve King (R-IA) is, then you know that he's virulently anti-immigrant. He is what Chester the Cheetah is to Cheetos, a mascot for the right's anti-immigrant obsession. When Colorado's Republican Representative Tom Tancredo vacated that position, King gladly stepped up to the plate. And with the gift of Donald Trump's racist agenda, his bigoted voice has only grown louder and more prominent within the Republican party.

King's racist rhetoric:

There are just too many examples of King's racist remarks to list every single one, so forgive me if I leave out your favorite. Here's a few I found from Vice and The Atlantic:

May 2004 - He referred to the Abu Ghraib torture as "hazing." July 2006 - King argued that we should build an electrified fence on the southern border and compared Mexicans to livestock saying, "We do that with livestock all the time." March 2008 - Claimed that if Obama won, "radical Islamists would be dancing in the streets." He further claimed that Obama's middle name, Hussein, had a special significance to radical Islamists August 2012 - He's a big fan of Trump's birtherism claim, stating Obama was born in Kenya. October 2014 - King stated that immigration was turning the U.S. into a "3rd world country." February 2015 - He shared the following tweet:

@NationalPrayerBreakfast POTUS' "Crusader" speech is now a much bigger Jihadi recruiting tool than Gitmo. A long2yrs. pic.twitter.com/JBFdN8cCaW — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) February 9, 2015

Representative King takes campaign donations from white supremacist terrorist groups:

Yes, even racist, white supremacist terrorist groups have political action committees (PACS). Two of the most prominent anti-immigrant PACS are the English Language PAC and the U.S. Immigration Reform PAC (FAIR). Both were started by John Tanton, a retired ophthalmologist who, in his spare time, enjoys attacking the rights of immigrants and anyone who is not white. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has an informative yet disgusting biography on Tanton. They have labeled him and his organizations as hate groups akin to groups like the KKK and the Aryan Nation.

According to FEC records, Representative King has taken $7,500 from Tanton's English Language PAC and $12,687.20 from FAIR.

King also accepted 5 donations totaling $2,500 from Earl Pendleton Holt III. Holt is the president of the Council of Conservative Citizens (CofCC) , which is often referred to as the more gentile KKK. The SPLC has also declared this organization to be a hate group. When Dylaan Roof murdered 9 innocent African American parishioners in Charleston, South Carolina's Mother Emmanuel Church in 2015, he claimed he had been influenced by the CofCC's website. This website is inundated with racist propaganda asserting that blacks are killing off the white race.

Representative King's latest anti-immigrant legislation:

On March 10, 2017, King introduced bill H.R. 1502 entitled "To terminate the EB-5 program." It is currently in the Immigration and Border Security subcommittee. This bill effectively eliminates all immigrant work visas by repealing:

8 USC 1153 - immigrant visas for family members of immigrants and citizens currently residing here. 8 USC 1154 - procedures for granting immigrant visas. 8 USC 1186b - conditional permanent resident status for certain entrepreneurs, their spouses and children.

In plain English, this means a BAN ON ALL IMMIGRANTS to include those family members of citizens! Immigrants who are currently residing here will not be able to bring their spouses, children or parents over. Visas for immigrants with extraordinary skills such as math and science professors, doctors, engineers, entertainers and even athletes will be banned. King's bill will not only stop future immigrants from applying, but will terminate any existing pending applications.

King has also introduced H.R. 997 - English Language Unity Act of 2017. This bill would declare English as the official language of the United States and require all immigrants applying for citizenship to demonstrate proficiency in English in order to obtain naturalization status.

The end of America's melting pot:

To better understand what this means for America, consider an America without Albert Einstein, Madeleine Albright, Joseph Pulitzer, Hakeem Olajawon, Irving Berlin, Martina Navratilova, Bruce Willis, Elie Weisel, Desi Arnaz, Werner von Braun, Adrew Carnegie, Nikola Tesla, Neil Young, Stokely Carmichael, Audrey Hepburn, John Lennon, Yoko Ono, M. Night Shyamalan, Jose Canseco, Gloria Estafan, Igor Stravinsky, Carlos Santana, Alia Cruz and so many many more great Americans who were once immigrants.

Representative Steve King recently stated that America's civilization cannot be restored with "someone else's babies." He is also supportive of Trump and other right-wing, white supremacist politicians in Europe such as Dutchman Geert Wilders. They would prefer to be called Nativists, but like the Alt-Right movement, they are literally the same racists that used to be called Neo-Nazis and KKK.

Likewise, there ain't enough lipstick in the world to make Representative Steve King, a pig, look like anything other than a white supremacist.