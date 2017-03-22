Wow: Nunes Forced To Dig Up Intel To Justify Trump's Tweets

Ryan Lizza is reporting in a blockbuster story that sources have told him the White House used Rep. Devin Nunes, the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, to help fabricate a story to defend Trump's bogus tweet about President Obama "wiretapping" him.

Yes. The White House bossed around the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and it worked.

Party over country? Loyalty to Trump over doing your constitutional, separation of powers duty? Blatant Republican corruption? Ya THINK?!

It was in the wee hours of the morning of March 4th, probably after viewing a little Fox and Friends, that Trump descended into a Joe McCarthyesque stupor of paranoid delusions that he then passsed on to Twitter.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Lizza writes: THE CONTINUING FALLOUT FROM TRUMP AND NUNES’S FAKE SCANDAL:

The intelligence source told me that he knows, “from talking to people in the intelligence community,” that “the White House said, ‘We are going to mobilize to find something to justify the President’s tweet that he was being surveilled.’ They put out an all-points bulletin”—a call to sift through intelligence reports—“and said, ‘We need to find something that justifies the President’s crazy tweet about surveillance at Trump Tower.’ And I’m telling you there is no way you get that from those transcripts, which are about as plain vanilla as can be.” (The White House did not respond to a request for comment.)

Rep. Nunes should lose his chairmanship, found guilty of ethics violations and then be defeated in his upcoming election for allowing his loyalty to Trump to destroy his credibility as well as that of the Intelligence committee.

And the fact that they smeared Susan Rice to change the media narrative is just as unforgivable.