Sec. Kelly Refuses To Denounce Government Shutdown Over Funding Border Wall

All throughout Trump's presidential announcements, speeches and campaign, he touted building a massive southern border wall and promised that "Mexico will pay for the wall." 100%. No question. Believe me!

Mexico will pay for the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2016

Suddenly, Mexico is out of the equation! Are you shocked?

Attorney General Jeff Sessions just told ABC that he doesn't " expect the Mexican government to appropriate money for it," so it's up to us now, "one way or the other."

That's yet another flip-flop by Trump on one of his biggest campaign promises.

The Trump administration is using the budget negotiations to try and force the Democrats to give him money for his wall and he's signaling that he will use the pending government shutdown over it.

Between the Kochs, Trump and his billionaire pals, they should be able to pony up for the entire cost of the wall.

Face The Nation's John Dickerson quizzed the head of the DHS over Trump's stance on this and Sec. Kelly said the wall was essential and worth fighting over even if it has detrimental effects on the funding of the federal government.

Dickerson asked, "The government is going to run out of money next week. One of the items of debate is the president wants money for the border wall. Is a border wall so important right now it's worth risking government shutdown?"

Kelly responded, "I certainly think the border wall is essential as do almost everyone that lives along the border. Yes, I think it certainly worth hard negotiation over it."

"We have tremendous threats, whether it's drugs, people, potential terrorists coming up from the south -- it is essential."

Funnily enough, Republican politicians along the border have been disputing just how essential it is. Looks like Trump's gang should be gearing themselves up for another battle from the left AND the right, just like ACA fiasco.

Dickerson asked "of all the possible solutions" to deal with illegal immigration, is Trump's border wall is his #1 solution he would pick to fix immigration, Kelly said, "There's no silver bullet solution to any of this."

Really, I thought Trump's "impenetrable wall" was the cure-all for our immigration issues?

Sec. Kelly wishes Congress would pass bipartisan legislation, then offered that America should also be the police force for our neighbors to the south so we can fight the drug trade for them.

"Just as important is us helping reduce the amount of crime in Mexico and Central America because of the drug demand in our country," Kelly said.

Maybe the Minutemen can infiltrate the Mexican drug cartels and carry out assassinations for Trump? I have a hard time imagining bipartisan support for these policies.

Trump is freaking on Twitter today and as usual, makes no sense.