Take A Friday Break And Watch Bill Nye Answer Twitter Questions

Bill Nye answers science questions from Twitter and is of course, wonderful.

Don't forget that tomorrow is the #MarchforScience.

The March for Science is a celebration of science. It's not only about scientists and politicians; it is about the very real role that science plays in each of our lives and the need to respect and encourage research that gives us insight into the world.

Nevertheless, the march has generated a great deal of conversation around whether or not scientists should involve themselves in politics. In the face of an alarming trend toward discrediting scientific consensus and restricting scientific discovery, we might ask instead: can we afford not to speak out in its defense?

There is no Planet B. Join the #MarchForScience.