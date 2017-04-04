Testimony In Alex Jones Custody Trial Reveals He Has Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Alex Jones' custody trial has been quite the spectacle. In addition to the revelation that he routinely stripped off his shirt during family counseling sessions, a therapist testified that he also has Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

While being cross-examined by Bobby Newman, the attorney for ex-wife Kelly Jones, Dr. Alissa Sherry acknowledged that Alex Jones had NPD, a psychological disorder that the Mayo Clinic describes as a condition where people have “an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others.” Sherry, who served as the case manager for Jones’ family therapy sessions, testified that a diagnosis for NPD was present in Jones’ case file when she first started working with him. She also said that Jones’ narcissism might explain an incident in which he yelled at his own daughter for wearing a special walking boot on her foot after she broke her toe.

I'm fairly certain there's even more to the diagnosis than NPD, because Jones lies about the weirdest things. Like testifying under oath that he forgot facts about his children because he had chili for lunch.

Narcissists are terrible when they're your father. I know this from personal experience. But it certainly explains the affinity Jones and Trump have for one another, doesn't it?