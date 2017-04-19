Trump Doesn't Even Know Who Rules North Korea

Whenever Trump is interviewed, it gives us quite a lot of material to write about because he's so uninformed.

The fact that he has no interest in learning or improving his knowledge is more troubling for the welfare of our nation than anything that surrounds us.

And in this time when he's gloating over positive media coverage for dropping tomahawk missiles and the mother of all bombs, his word salad response to foreign policy issues is even scarier than you might think.

Nicole Belle sent this via The AV Club, via Digg and it so typifies the stupidity of the man in charge.

​On "Fox and Friends" this morning, President Trump promised not "to telegraph what I'm doing or what I'm thinking," but he ended up telegraphing a major misconception. In an interview with Ainsley Earhardt, Trump appeared to confuse current North Korean Kim Jong-un with his father and predecessor, Kim Jong-il. Trump said: They've been talking with this gentleman for a long time. You read Clinton's book, he said, 'Oh, we made such a great peace deal,' and it was a joke. You look at different things over the years, with President Obama, everybody's been outplayed, they've all been outplayed by this gentleman. Kim Jong-il was the Supreme Leader of North Korea for most of President Clinton's administration, all of President George W. Bush's administration, and most of President Obama's first term. Kim Jong-un has been in power only since December 2011. So American presidents have not, in fact, been talking with "this gentleman" for a long time. Good thing we're not on the brink of armed conflict with North Korea or anything!

I guess Trump doesn't realize Kim Jong-il was the leader of North Korea who negotiated a deal with Bill Clinton in 1994 and died in 2011.

Maybe Trump got confused after watching South Park's Team America?