Trump Makes Democrats An Offer They Absolutely WILL Refuse

By Karoli Kuns
This post appears in The Wall, part of our ongoing series Broken Promises, a project to track the campaign promises of Donald Trump and if they hold true.
How many times did we hear that Mexico was going to pay for Trump's ridiculous wall? Over and over again. It was a call and response at all his rallies.

But now that the media-created 100-day milestone is looming large upon Donald Trump, we're hearing other things.

The latest suggestion by Trump is a negotiating tactic: You want subsidies for health care? Approve funds for the wall.

Uhhh, no. Democrats are not going to help Trump with his wall.

Greg Sargent:

But on the Thursday night conference call, House Dems resolved not to back down in the face of any such pressure, according to a readout of the call provided by a Democratic aide.

We have the leverage and they have the exposure,” Dem leader Nancy Pelosi told people on the call, per the aide, adding that, because Republicans are in the majority, keeping the government funded will be seen as “their responsibility.”

Also on the call, Rep. Nita Lowey — the ranking Dem on the Appropriations Committee — flatly declared: “We are not building a wall.” Lowey said progress was being made in negotiating with GOP appropriators towards a short-term government funding bill. But she noted that a short-term extension of the previous funding bill — called a “continuing resolution,” or “CR” — might be necessary first, which suggests Democrats are willing to allow things to come to a head before buckling to White House demands.

Let it sink in that cynical, cruel, evil Republicans are willing to try holding people's health care needs in hostage to a wall on the Mexican border. They are depraved.


