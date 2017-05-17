Andrea Mitchell Asks Rex: 'Do You Think The Russians Were Bugging The Oval Office?

Vladimir Putin, Trump's good buddy, offered to give Congress transcripts from the Oval Office to prove Trump didn't give classified information to Russia.

MSNBC News reported: "This morning, during Secretary of State Tillerson’s photo-op with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, Andrea Mitchell asked whether he thinks the Russians bugged the Oval Office."

Mitchell asked, "Mr. Secretary, Vladimir Putin is offering Congress a transcript of that Lavrov Oval Office meeting. Do you think the Russians were bugging the Oval Office?

Tillerson replied, "I would have no way to know that.

Mitchell, "What do you think of his offer?"

Tillerson: (walks away)

The reason Mitchell asked was because Putin first said they had a recording, "As reported by CNN, the Kremlin originally said they had a “recording” of the conversation between Trump and Lavrov. The government, however, swiftly backtracked “clarifying” that what they really meant were written transcripts due to a stenographer being in the room."

They are allowed to take notes, but producing an actual transcript?

Whether Putin is trolling the U.S. or not, this looks bad for Trump. When the country and person that's hurting his camp is offering to help him out of a very tricky jam, it perpetuates the "collaboration with the Russians" narrative.

Not a good look on you, Donald.