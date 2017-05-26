At Appearance With Netanyahu, Did A Dazed Trump Forget Where He Is?

By Susie Madrak
There might be a perfectly benign explanation (like not enough sleep), but the man who bragged about his "stamina" looks really out of it at this press conference with Israeli Prime Minister.

A confused Trump wanders off until he's guided back to Bibi for a photo op.

There has been speculation about whether Trump has inherited his father's Alzheimer's disease. Taken in a vacuum, this video is no big deal. Looking at it in light of his history of incoherence and memory problems, it's just one more incident of concern.


