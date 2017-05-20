Bill Maher, Cornel West Get Into Yelling Match Over Election

By Susie Madrak
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Last night, Bill Maher and Cornel West got into a shouting match on Real Time over West saying Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were "equally awful."

West insisted that Bernie Sanders could have won the election, and took a shot at Clinton after Maher pointed out that one of the former Secretary of State’s first speeches as a candidate was about mass incarceration that disproportionately affects young black men.

“Hillary gave speeches about a whole lot of stuff, but it didn’t have a whole lot of integrity in it, brother,” West said.

Maher called that “bullshit.”

West admitted Clinton was better than Trump, but said, "Who isn’t better than Trump?”

“That isn’t an answer. It’s glib, it’s beneath you. For someone who’s such an intellectual, that answer is beneath you,” Maher said.

And then it got worse. Watch the whole thing:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV