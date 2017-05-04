C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Echo & The Bunnymen

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

It's a windy and damp here. The sky is monochrome but the pavement glistens and sparkles in the rain.

One of the bands that seems made to soundtrack days like this is Echo & the Bunnymen. Their fourth album, Ocean Rain, was released on this day in 1984. Makes their sound seem even more fitting for the weather.

What are you listening to tonight?


Ocean Rain (Expanded & Remastered)
Ocean Rain (Expanded & Remastered)
Artist: Echo And The Bunnymen
Price: $5.30
(As of 05/04/17 10:34 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV