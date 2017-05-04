C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Echo & The Bunnymen
It's a windy and damp here. The sky is monochrome but the pavement glistens and sparkles in the rain.
One of the bands that seems made to soundtrack days like this is Echo & the Bunnymen. Their fourth album, Ocean Rain, was released on this day in 1984. Makes their sound seem even more fitting for the weather.
What are you listening to tonight?
|Ocean Rain (Expanded & Remastered)
|
Artist: Echo And The Bunnymen
Price: $5.30
(As of 05/04/17 10:34 am details)
Comments