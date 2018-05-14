C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Melody's Echo Chamber

Last year Melody’s Echo Chamber, aka French musician Melody Prochet, announced that the long-awaited follow up to their 2012 debut album would be out soon. Then it never surfaced.

Not long after, Prochet's family released a statement announcing that she had been hospitalized because of a “serious accident.” A follow-up report then came out stating that she had fallen, broken vertebrae in her neck and spine, and suffered a brain aneurysm.

Melody has not since commented much on what the accident entailed (and really, is it any of our business) but her second album, Bon Voyage, is set to be released on June 15. Judging from "Breathe In, Breathe Out" and a couple other songs I've heard from it so far, it further expand on the lush spacey psychedelia and baroque pop of her first album, and takes into new places to float in the galaxy.