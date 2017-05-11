Colbert Hosts Daily Show Panel: 'Real Reporters Were Jealous'

This is a late night reunion panel only Stephen Colbert could put together.

Jon Stewart, Rob Corddry, John Oliver, Colbert himself, Samantha Bee, and Ed Helms traded war stories and talked smack about how real politicians and reporters thrive in the swamp of "news."

Being in the field requires Daily Show reporters to "hang up their souls" advised Colbert. "But you have to remember where you hung it, because you'll need it back in New York when you edit the piece."

Rob Corddry chuckled when he compared what he did to "real reporters." "Real reporters would come up to me and say, 'I wish we could do what you do, but we can't.'"

"Hold people accountable?" asked Ed Helms.

Samantha Bee ends the segment with a story about her first year on the job and how, at the 2004 Democratic Convention, she walked right up to Tucker Carlson and said, "Hey! Who'd you have to blow to get in here?"

The panel agreed that we all know now it's Roger Ailes.

Here's the full segments:

