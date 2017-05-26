Crack In The GOP Wall? John Boehner Calls Trump 'A Disaster'

Does anyone listen to John Boehner anymore? It looks like Boehner is no longer "giving Donald Trump a chance."

Still, Boehner is keeping the funds moving into his bank account speaking at an "energy" conference in Houston. (Yeah.)

Quoted in the trade publication "Rigzone" (I didn't make that up) Boehner said he never imagined Donald Trump would be President:

Boehner said he’s been friends with Trump for 15 years, golfed with him and even said if he was having a bad day, Trump would be the first person to call and check on him or offer a pat on the back. “But president? I just never envisioned him in that role,” he said and also suggested that Trump not be allowed to tweet overnight.

That word "allowed" speaks volumes.

The Washington Post picks up the story:

“Everything else he’s done has been a complete disaster. ...He’s still learning how to be president.” Boehner...gave an increasingly pessimistic view that congressional Republicans would pass tax reform, saying “now my odds are 60/40” and that tax reform is “a bunch of happy talk.” And he echoed an emerging piece of D.C. conventional wisdom by calling the border adjustment tax plan favored by Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), Boehner’s successor as House speaker, “deader than a doornail.” And on the various pending investigations into alleged Russian influence on the election and on Trump’s campaign, Boehner said, “they need to get to the bottom of this” but called impeachment a folly pushed by “crazy left-wing Democratic colleagues of mine.”

We'll see about that, John.