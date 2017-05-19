Democrats Go To War For Obamacare; Sue Trump Using His Own Words

Donald Trump's big mouth is used against him once again.

Sixteen state Attorneys General are intervening in a suit to stop cuts to insurance subsidies attached to the Affordable Care Act.

The Republican House of Representatives sued the Obama administration in an attempt to cut subsidy payments to insurers under Obamacare.

Now the Democrats, including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman are filing an intervention in the case.

Reuters:

Democratic attorneys general have emerged as a key group resisting President Donald Trump's agenda, particularly around immigration. Their intervention in the Obamacare subsidies lawsuit represents a major expansion of that effort. Trump has repeatedly threatened to withhold the payments to insurers, which amount to about $7 billion this year, and referred to them as a "bailout." The attorneys general are expected to cite Trump's own words vowing to let Obamacare "explode" as part of the reasoning for their intervention.

I do trust Trump for one thing: to open his big mouth and put his foot in it again.