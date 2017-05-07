Emmanuel Macron Projected To Win French Election

The polls have just closed in France, and the projected winner of the French presidential election is Emmanuel Macron:

Emmanuel Macron has beaten Marine Le Pen in Sunday's French election and taken more than 65 per cent of the vote, according to exit polls. Polling conducted by Ipsos, Ifop and BVA all gave Mr Macron, the pro-business candidate, a strong lead over Front National leader Marine Le Pen. It comes after a massive hacking attack on Mr Macron's campaign database over the weekend which saw hundreds of thousands of private emails and official documents dumped online.

Le Pen has just conceded the election.

Nice to see voters withstand the growing fascist movement in their country.

UPDATE:

Watch live feed on election results and analysis here.