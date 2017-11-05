Former Acting CIA Director Openly Questions Trump's Credibility

John McLaughlin, the former Acting Director of the CIA under George Bush told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell that Trump's big problem is a lack of an established "moral authority because he is so frequently into falsehoods that he can't be believed."

On Andrea Mitchell Reports, the discussion revolved around the disintegrating excuses the Trump administration first used to fire James Comey and the effect it has had on the FBI and their investigations.

McLaughlin said that the Russian investigations would definitely be slowed down by the removal of the FBI Director.

Kori Schake responded to the constant tweets by the White House trying to shut down the Russia probe and the leadership void and said that the career agents probably would take umbridge to Trump's detriment and hopefully protect their work.

Mitchell then turned to the topic of an "unusual tweet" sent by US Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith, who criticized what she's been witnessing.

Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions. — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) May 10, 2017

"Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions.”

Mitchell said, "That's an issue for our people in the embassies and we don't have ambassadors in most embassies as a matter of fact right now."

McLaughlin replied. "Well you know the truth of it is here, and I hate to say this, but the president does not have a lot of credibility overseas, and these swerves we see in our policy are very embarrassing to the people who have to represent with the United States and around the world."

"I would go as far as to say, looking at the larger picture here, the real problem is the president has not established morale authority because he is so frequently into falsehoods that can't be believed. I hate to say that. It is the only time I have ever said that...," he said.

Trump is in a category all to himself when it comes to lying.

As Politico and Politifact noted:

The sheer frequency, spontaneity and seeming irrelevance of his lies have no precedent. Nixon, Reagan and Clinton were protecting their reputations; Trump seems to lie for the pure joy of it. A whopping 70 percent of Trump’s statements that PolitiFact checked during the campaign were false, while only 4 percent were completely true, and 11 percent mostly true. (Compare that to the politician Trump dubbed “crooked,” Hillary Clinton: Just 26 percent of her statements were deemed false.)

It was bad enough on the campaign trail, but now as the leader of the U.S., his constant untruths are having an impact on America, here and overseas.