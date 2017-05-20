Fox Friend: Russiagate Is A Scam Perpetrated By The 'Democrat Media Complex'

Now more than ever, it appears that Fox News isn't even trying to convince viewers of the 'veracity' of their fantastical accounts of reality. Ever since Ailes cashed in his chips and has relocated to become Nixon's new roommate in Hell, are they surrendering?

Today's Fox and Friends-Dan Bongino interview feebly and unsuccessfully attempted to refute Russiagate. Fox 'News' thought it was a good idea to pick the brain of Bongino, an ex-Secret Service agent with a history of hatred for Hillary Clinton, to dispel the deluge of evidence against Trump? He was practically waving a white flag of surrender!

Does the Fox Brass believe that, perhaps, enough time has elapsed since this profanity-laced drama with a Florida POLITICO reporter who covered Bongino's Congressional race? (CAUTION: The link contains some serious NSFW language). As their benefactor @RealDonaldTrump would say, SAD!

DOOCY: ...It seems like everybody is simply talking about Russia, Russia, Russia! And now, Time Magazine, which was 'once' one of America's great weeklies, has got a cover of the White House merging with St. Basil's Cathedral, as if Russia is taking over the White House! (Clutches his pearls). What do you think about that? BONGINO: Yeah this story is really infuriating, Steve. I mean this is a complete, total fabrication! You know, there are, they mentioned another report about another network that there may be Russian agents somehow colluding with with Trump. You know there are Russian agents out there, but it's the Left-Wing Media! That's the joke of this whole thing. You know, the old-school Communists understood, a long time ago, that America could only be destroyed from within; but they never thought that a Democrat media complex would make the darn thing so easy! This is a disgrace. It's a total lie, it's a scam.

It's hard not to hear this when reading Bongino's response.

His insanity is palpable, rivaling Alex Jones perhaps.

BONGINO: ...whatever Trump does to pacify relations between us and the Russians will be viewed by the kooky Left-wing Media as an effort to further their a narrative, that hey, look now he's really cooperating with the Russians so now he's going to counterreact in a different way and make things more difficult for the Russians. It's really like triple reverse psychology.

Or is it double secret probation? You decide.