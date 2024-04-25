Bannon Guest Very Excited That Trump Could Prosecute Obama

Steve Bannon and guest Mike Davis lay out ways a Trump White House can prosecute its enemies.
By Frances LangumApril 25, 2024

Meet Mike Davis of The Article III Project, a right-wing outfit that backs Mr. Trump’s judicial nominees. Brett Kavanaugh described Davis as a "warrior" on his behalf. Yeah.

Now Davis has nothing to do but go on Bannon and make mouth noises regarding fantasies about prosecuting Barack Obama for murder.

Video and transcript via Media Matters:

MIKE DAVIS (ARTICLE III PROJECT): If the Supreme Court does not rule the right way and protects the presidency and therefore our country, that means the Trump 47 Justice Department can indict President Obama for capital murder, along with now-Judge David Barron on the First Circuit Court of Appeals, who was his legal advisor at the time, for their drone strike — extrajudicial drone strike — on two American citizens, including a minor. Capital murder.

The Trump 47 Justice Department can also indict Biden and Mayorkas and his advisors for their illegal mass parole and release of illegal immigrants into America and their resulting crimes....

Do the Democrats, does Liz Cheney, do these Democrats really want to go down this path, where the president of the United States and his advisors are not immune from criminal prosecution for their official acts?...

STEVE BANNON (HOST): The only reason it's existing is that nobody has the stones to kick down the door and say guess what? We're going after you. The hunted are going to become the hunters....

We're going to force Jim Jordan, and that feckless, hapless staff of his to stand up and be men and go after this.

As the Biden campaign points out, Mike is hoping to be Trump's next Attorney General.

