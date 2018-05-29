Kellyanne Conway's Babytalk: Russiagate Is ‘Phoney Baloney’

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, argued on Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller is conducting a “phony baloney” investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Conway complained that the media is still focusing on the 2016 election instead of the accomplishments of the Trump administration.

“So much is happening that has nothing to do with this phony baloney talking about the 2016 election,” Conway said. “Every time people talk about this phony Russia collusion — collusion doesn’t even have legal significance — every time it’s written by responsible people, every time they talk, they are talking about the 2016 election. And so we don’t want to talk about the 2016 election.”

“You’re right,” Fox News host Pete Hegseth agreed. “The amount of time spent relitigating the 2016 election is incredible.”

While the term “collusion” does not appear in U.S. statutes, it is often used as another word for conspiracy, which Conway did not address.

Minutes after saying she did not want to talk about the 2016 election, Conway turned the conversation to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“The other thing I wanted to mention to you while we’re still on the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton — or that person who lost the election and never should have — she had said I’m going to put the coal mining out of business… [with] that usual scowl,” Conway opined. “Guess what? President Trump has presided over 84,000 new jobs for loggers and miners.”

Conway did not say how many of the new jobs are coal mining jobs.