Kellyanne Conway: 'Why Are We In Such A Rush To Finish This Election Prematurely?

Someone should have reminded Kellyanne Conway that her former boss is the one trying to stop all the ballots from being counted in states where it benefits him, but she was on Fox, so of course that didn't happen.
Here's the former counselor to Donald Trump on his favorite morning show, griping about Nate Sliver and FiveThirtyEight's early call on Arizona (which Fox called for Biden early as well) and wondering what the rush is to get all of the ballots counted there.

CONWAY: Well I hope the Biden campaign agrees with the Trump campaign that every legal vote should be counted, including in Arizona, and our grievance, our beef with Fox, Fox News having called Arizona early is not that eventually maybe Biden wins it or Trump wins it, it's that it's three hours behind east coast, so a lot of the states where the numbers were clearly not called yet, other outlets have not called it, for a very simple reason.

Arizona has a rich tradition of mail-in balloting. I've worked on congressional races. I remember representing, a name of a candidate years ago in primary battle and I said you're going to do great in the day of voting, but they didn't have a much of plan for early vote and he lost. This happens because mail-in ballot is so strong. It was particularly strong this year.

KILMEADE: They know how to do it.

CONWAY: That's right. They know how to do it. But calling it too early, again, I'm just going repeat what I said in the beginning. Why are we in such a rush? They've spent three years investigating, impeaching the president and found absolutely nothing. He's still the president. And why are we in such a rush to finish this election prematurely? Let's be patient. Let's take a deep breath. Let's count every legal vote. I think it's a time to be methodical and not emotional.

KILMEADE: Right.

