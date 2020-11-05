Kudlow Accuses Host Of ‘Nitpicking’ For Noting Trump Wants To Stop Vote Count

On CNBC's Squawk on the Street Wednesday morning, Larry Kudlow crowed about how well Trump and the Republicans have done so far in the election results.
Then Faber burst the bubble.
KUDLOW: Well, okay, just on that first point, David. Look, this is not unusual. Counting is not going to stop. It's going to go through as long as they’re legal ballots, it's fine. We do this every four years…
FABER: No, absolutely. It’s the president who seems to want to say stop the counting. We all agree.
KUDLOW: No, actually. Look, I don't want to waste your time with that.
FABER: He just tweeted that.
KUDLOW: You're a bit nitpicking here, David. Let me just say, the president was concerned that it looked like nothing was happening. It looked like, in fact, there was no counting going on it's just like the election night frame just stopped so he was very annoyed, we'll work through that today, and I think things will, you know, be much more copacetic.
Not surprisingly, Kudlow was wrong. Trump was indeed tweeting about stopping the count.
How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “Millions of ballots left to be counted.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020