Kudlow Accuses Host Of ‘Nitpicking’ For Noting Trump Wants To Stop Vote Count

On CNBC's Squawk on the Street Wednesday morning, Larry Kudlow crowed about how well Trump and the Republicans have done so far in the election results.

Then Faber burst the bubble.

FABER: Larry, you are absolutely correct. No blue wave, that is one thing I think we can all agree is apparent right now. I should add though when it comes to the battleground states if these counting were to stop right now, your candidate would lose. Biden would get to 270, he would win the presidency. And I wonder if that prospect actually does come to fruition, what do you see the next two months like for you, for the administration, as it potentially exits? What is it you'd like to accomplish?

KUDLOW: Well, okay, just on that first point, David. Look, this is not unusual. Counting is not going to stop. It's going to go through as long as they’re legal ballots, it's fine. We do this every four years…

FABER: No, absolutely. It’s the president who seems to want to say stop the counting. We all agree.

KUDLOW: No, actually. Look, I don't want to waste your time with that.

FABER: He just tweeted that.

KUDLOW: You're a bit nitpicking here, David. Let me just say, the president was concerned that it looked like nothing was happening. It looked like, in fact, there was no counting going on it's just like the election night frame just stopped so he was very annoyed, we'll work through that today, and I think things will, you know, be much more copacetic.