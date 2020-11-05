Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Kudlow Accuses Host Of ‘Nitpicking’ For Noting Trump Wants To Stop Vote Count

It was not a good look for Larry Kudlow when CNBC’s David Faber burst his bubble about Trump winning re-election and reminded him that Trump is trying to stop the vote count with Biden ahead.
By NewsHound Ellen
39 min ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

On CNBC's Squawk on the Street Wednesday morning, Larry Kudlow crowed about how well Trump and the Republicans have done so far in the election results.

Then Faber burst the bubble.

FABER: Larry, you are absolutely correct. No blue wave, that is one thing I think we can all agree is apparent right now. I should add though when it comes to the battleground states if these counting were to stop right now, your candidate would lose. Biden would get to 270, he would win the presidency. And I wonder if that prospect actually does come to fruition, what do you see the next two months like for you, for the administration, as it potentially exits? What is it you'd like to accomplish?

KUDLOW: Well, okay, just on that first point, David. Look, this is not unusual. Counting is not going to stop. It's going to go through as long as they’re legal ballots, it's fine. We do this every four years…
FABER: No, absolutely. It’s the president who seems to want to say stop the counting. We all agree.
KUDLOW: No, actually. Look, I don't want to waste your time with that.
FABER: He just tweeted that.
KUDLOW: You're a bit nitpicking here, David. Let me just say, the president was concerned that it looked like nothing was happening. It looked like, in fact, there was no counting going on it's just like the election night frame just stopped so he was very annoyed, we'll work through that today, and I think things will, you know, be much more copacetic.

Not surprisingly, Kudlow was wrong. Trump was indeed tweeting about stopping the count.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.