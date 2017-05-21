Fox Guest Lies About Trump's Tweet Attacking FLOTUS For Not Covering Her Hair In 2015

As Carla Herreria over at the HuffPo discussed here, an old tweet of Donald Trump's was coming back to haunt him during his trip to Saudi Arabia this weekend: Trump Slammed Michelle Obama For Not Covering Hair In Saudi Arabia, But...:

Prominent visitors aren’t required to wear a head scarf. Trump didn’t care in 2015. Donald Trump’s old tweets keep coming back to haunt him. This time, they followed him to Saudi Arabia, during his first trip overseas as President of the United States. In 2015, half a year before he announced he was running for president, Trump criticized then-First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama for not wearing a headscarf over her hair during a trip to Saudi Arabia. Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015 But when Trump and his family visited the Islamic nation this weekend, people noticed that his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump did the exact same thing.

So how did they handle the blatant hypocrisy over on Pravda Fox "news"? Why, pretend that he said the opposite of course!

Here's The Hudson Institute's Rebeccah Heinrichs during an extended version of The Crotch Couch live this Saturday pretending Trump attacked Michelle Obama for wearing a head scarf, instead of doing exactly what his wife and daughter did this weekend. Here's a portion of her response when co-host Abby Huntsman asked her what the headlines coming out of Trump's visit will be.

HEINRICHS: But I think it's really important. There's a lot of symbolism right now that we've seen already. The First Lady didn't cover her head. That is very noteworthy, because remember, the previous First Lady Michelle Obama did cover her head and President Trump really gave her a lot of grief over that a couple of years ago when that happened. I think that that is very symbolic of the difference between the two administrations, the metaphor that this president is not ashamed of the United States. We do care about human rights. We do care about the women in Saudi Arabia, and so I think so far we're off to a really great start and I think it's something that the American people can be really proud of.

Fox's double standard was on full display over on their web site as well:

This is the actual Fox News headline from this morning, LITERALLY an hour before this photo was taken. pic.twitter.com/HWlzFdVZvY — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 20, 2017

How many hours were spent on that network attacking President Obama for bowing to foreign leaders?