German Chancellor Warns: U.S. And Great Britain Are Untrustworthy Partners

Well, this is embarrassing and humiliating, at least to those of us who care about living in a civilized and peaceful world.

Angela Merkel issued a pointed warning during an election rally today about the trustworthiness of the United States and Great Britain.

AFP reports that Merkel warned that Europe must take its fate into its own hands given that Great Britain is wrestling with Brexit and the United States now has an orange buffoon as its president.

At the rally, she was blunt and specific. "The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out. I've experienced that in the last few days," Merkel told the crowd.

"We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands," she added.

While Germany and Europe would strive to remain on good terms with America and Britain, "we have to fight for our own destiny", Merkel continued.

She placed particular emphasis on the refusal of the United States to commit to the Paris Climate Accords, but one has to wonder if Trump's unnecessary slap at German trade practices as being "very, very bad" has something to do with it, too.

One thing is certain. No matter how much Trump tweets claims that this overseas trip was a success, the reality is something else again. When we have long-standing allies warning that the United States is untrustworthy, there is the very real possibility we will never recover our standing in the world, thanks to this feckless Russian tool named Donald Trump.

Note: Title changed to properly reflect Merkel's office.