Joy Ann Reid Smacks Down 'Sheriff' Clarke And It's Delicious

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
1 day ago by Heather
up

Who knew Sheriff Clarke, Fox News's favorite fascist sheriff, could be such a joke? Everybody.

He claims to be accepting an appointment from the Department of Homeland Security, but people are dying of dehydration in his jail and it's now come out that he plagiarized his doctoral thesis.

And Rush Limbaugh wannabe now skip-to-the-MSNBC-chair Charlie Sykes lists off all the reasons Clarke shouldn't be anywhere but a 30 member 4-Chan channel of conspiracy whackjobs, but says this plagiarism thing "might be" what makes the Trump administration think twice?

Please! Plagiarism is a job qualification for Trump!

Donald Trump is running a Celebrity Apprentice White House starring people he watches on Fox News. Sheriff Clarke's position is safe until he gets sued for wrongful death and has to pay for his crimes against his prisoners.

And yeah, those medals "he got on Ebay." Donald is impressed.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV