Joy Ann Reid Smacks Down 'Sheriff' Clarke And It's Delicious
Who knew Sheriff Clarke, Fox News's favorite fascist sheriff, could be such a joke? Everybody.
He claims to be accepting an appointment from the Department of Homeland Security, but people are dying of dehydration in his jail and it's now come out that he plagiarized his doctoral thesis.
And Rush Limbaugh wannabe now skip-to-the-MSNBC-chair Charlie Sykes lists off all the reasons Clarke shouldn't be anywhere but a 30 member 4-Chan channel of conspiracy whackjobs, but says this plagiarism thing "might be" what makes the Trump administration think twice?
Please! Plagiarism is a job qualification for Trump!
Donald Trump is running a Celebrity Apprentice White House starring people he watches on Fox News. Sheriff Clarke's position is safe until he gets sued for wrongful death and has to pay for his crimes against his prisoners.
And yeah, those medals "he got on Ebay." Donald is impressed.
Comments