Joy Ann Reid Smacks Down 'Sheriff' Clarke And It's Delicious

Who knew Sheriff Clarke, Fox News's favorite fascist sheriff, could be such a joke? Everybody.

He claims to be accepting an appointment from the Department of Homeland Security, but people are dying of dehydration in his jail and it's now come out that he plagiarized his doctoral thesis.

Sheriff David Clarke's thesis deleted from school's website after plagiarism accusation https://t.co/ahEKFju9bd pic.twitter.com/0z2bn6MsXj — The Hill (@thehill) May 21, 2017

And Rush Limbaugh wannabe now skip-to-the-MSNBC-chair Charlie Sykes lists off all the reasons Clarke shouldn't be anywhere but a 30 member 4-Chan channel of conspiracy whackjobs, but says this plagiarism thing "might be" what makes the Trump administration think twice?

Please! Plagiarism is a job qualification for Trump!

List of Trump associates/officials accused of plagiarism:



Melania

Betsy DeVos

Neil Gorsuch

Monica Crowley

Donald J. Trump Jr

David Clarke https://t.co/b9heFrjcGw — G. Elliott Morris📈 (@gelliottmorris) May 21, 2017

Donald Trump is running a Celebrity Apprentice White House starring people he watches on Fox News. Sheriff Clarke's position is safe until he gets sued for wrongful death and has to pay for his crimes against his prisoners.

And yeah, those medals "he got on Ebay." Donald is impressed.