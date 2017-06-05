Joy Reid's Staff Could Not Get One Republican To Come On And Defend Healthcare Vote

Joy Reid displayed the Roll Call of Shame this morning, calling out the 217 Republican backers of the Obamacare repeal who refuse to publicly defend their vote:

Two hundred and seventeen members of Congress, all Republicans, voted for this bill. These are their names.

Here at AM Joy, my tireless producers reached out to each and every one of them to to join them today. I offered each of them the lead spot on this show to go one-on-one with me to explain why they voted on the bill, and not a single one agreed.

There they are, all the names. Two hundred and seventeen people, not a taker, not a one. Such bravery