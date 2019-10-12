Joy Reid's Guest: Ukraine Is The 'Smoking Howitzer' Of Impeachment Proceedings

On AM Joy this morning, Tribe seemed to agree with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to hold off on an impeachment vote - for now. “The reason we're not doing it today rather than in several weeks is that the public is only beginning to wake up to what's going on,” he said. Polls show the public is “coming along” as the facts come out. “As soon as the public is there, the time will be right” for Pelosi to present articles of impeachment through the House Intelligence Committee and the Judiciary Committee, Tribe added.

But whenever that may be, Tribe thought it crucial for the House to keep digging. “We have to keep investigating anyway," he urged. "The president is not going to get away with all kinds of offenses simply because we've got him on impeachable offenses already.”

The House can add new charges against Trump even after the impeachment process starts, according to Tribe. But he had some strong words on how to begin:

"The one I think they should send first is … the fundamental one of betraying his oath and abusing his power by essentially siding with his buddy Putin against Ukraine and using his leverage over Ukraine in order to get re-elected. That is the smoking howitzer in the picture, and that should be the first and central object of an impeachment charge."

If anyone would know about this, it’s Tribe. I hope the Democrats are listening.