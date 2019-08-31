Joy Reid's Guest Delivers Superb Take-Down Of Sam Nunberg On Immigration

An AM Joy panel about the Trump administration’s increasing cruelty to immigrants was diverted somewhat when Republican Sam Nunberg spoke about his general support for Trump policies.

It started when Nunberg agreed that recent reports of severely-ill immigrant children receiving deportation notices, even if that means near-certain deaths, are “terrible instances” that he would not defend.

However, Nunberg also suggested that those were merely aberrations and that he was fine with Trump’s overall hostility to immigrants: “From my position, I want the border secure, I want to have less under-educated people come into the country, I want Americans to have jobs, I don’t want schools to be filled, I want American citizens to be to get educated,” he said.

The expressions on Maria Hinojosa’s face were priceless as Nunberg spoke. However, she bided her time and waited for the right moment. That came after Nunberg argued that the recent loss of manufacturing jobs is why we should restrict Mexican immigrants now despite having previously allowed in poor, uneducated European immigrants.

“Do you think that the American economy has been growing, factually, over the last, let’s just say eight years?” Hinojosa asked.

Nunberg fell right into her trap when he said, "Sure."

“Great. Do you know how many undocumented immigrants have been here during that time?” Hinojosa asked. Then, when Nunberg estimated the number at more than 12 million, she pounced.

“Oh, my gosh. So, therefore, you just disproved your own theory," Hinojosa said.

Zing!